COVID-19: 10,502 recoveries against 6,235 fresh cases in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Only 6,235 cases emerged in Andhra Pradesh on Monday even as daily recoveries have been consistently higher, due to which active cases were brought under 75,000. While East and West Godavari contributed over 2,000 new infections to the state’s tally, three districts recorded less than 200 cases.

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, another 56,569 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. East Godavari saw the sharpest spike of 1,262 new cases on Monday, followed by West Godavari (962) and Prakasam (841). Kurnool and Krishna districts each recorded only 133 new cases at a time when the tally in Visakhapatnam touched 47,000 after another 150 people tested positive.

Meanwhile, 10,502 persons recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals across the state, after which the overall recoveries shot past 5.50 lakh. East Godavari, where the caseload is the highest (87,769), also has reported the most recoveries (over 75,000); it has 12,134 active cases. In Nellore, 2,757 patients are still undergoing treatment for Covid at hospitals and in home isolation.

Meanwhile, another 51 persons dying of the infection took the toll in the state to 5,410. On Monday, Krishna reported the highest number of casualties (nine), followed by seven in Chittoor, six in Visakhapatnam, five in Anantapur, four each in East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur and Nellore, three in Kurnool, two each in Kadapa and Prakasam and one in Srikakulam. No death was recorded in Vizianagaram district.