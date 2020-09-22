Grandeur marks procession of Simha, Muthyapu Pandiri vahanams

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Grandeur marked the procession of Simha Vahanam on Monday – the third day of the ongoing nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. The processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy was decked up as Yoga Narasimha Swamy and was mounted atop the golden Simha Vahanam.

According to mythology, the Lord appears as a fierce lion in the heart of demons and is hence depicted as personification of valour and taken on the lion.

Later, the priests ceremoniously carried out the Snapana Thirumanjanam to the deities at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the hill temple. The deities as is the procedure were seated atop a high golden altar and were given a celestial bath with panchamrutam, coconut water and chandanam. The deities were adorned with garlands made of apricots, pista, cardamom, figs, paddy etc. The Ranganayakula Mandapam was richly decorated with orchids and cut flowers befitting the occasion.

Later in the night the procession of Muthyapu Pandiri was organised at the Kalyanotsava Mandapam. Lord Malayappa Swamy flanked on either side by His two divine Consorts and seated atop the pearl-bedecked palanquin was taken out in a procession within the temple complex. The entire event was telecast live on SVBC.TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, TTD Board Members DP Anantha, Shivakumar and Sekhar Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti and Srivari temple Deputy EO Harindranath participated in the fete.

Arrangements reviewed for CM’s visit

TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal, along with Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and CVSO Gopinath Jatti, inspected the arrangements at the Nada Neerajana Mandapam here on Monday ahead of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s two-day visit to Tirumala from September 23. The CM will offer silk clothes to the presiding deities on behalf of the State government on September 23 and take part in Garuda Seva. On September 24, he, along with his Karnataka counterpart BS Yediyurappa, will take part in Sundarakanda Parayanam at Nada Neerajana Mandapam. In connection with the CM’s visit, the officials reviewed the security arrangements from Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple to Srivari temple.TTD SE-2 Nageswar Rao, SVBC CEO Suresh Kumar and other officials were also present