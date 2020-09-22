STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minister Nani’s comments an affront to Hindus: BJP, TDP   

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao. (File Photo | Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP and TDP leaders took exception to the remarks made by Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) on the attacks on Hindu temples and demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to expel him from the Cabinet. Condemning his statements, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said that leaders should not speak as per their whims and fancy.

“They should know what message they are conveying to the society at large.” Demanding Nani to withdraw the derogatory comments made on Hindu gods, he said that the CM should ensure that the YSRC members “speak responsibly”.  Protests were also held across AP by the BJP activists.

Later, Veerraju filed a complaint with the Machavaram police charging Nani of hurting the sentiments of Hindus by commenting on the attacks on temples in a lighter vein. He pointed out, “TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has no right to talk on the issue (attacks on temples) as it was during his regime that several temples were demolished during Krishna Pushkarams.” 

TDP leader KS Jawahar said the attacks continued on both temples and churches under the YSRC regime. Guntur MP Galla Jayadev raised the attacks on temples issue in the LS on Monday and appealed to the PM and the Union Home Minister to intervene in the matter.

