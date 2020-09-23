Andhra Pradesh gets Rs 200 crore from Centre to fight COVID-19

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh had received Rs 199.87 crore from the Centre to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centre has released Rs 3,000 crore in Phase-1 and Rs 1,256.81 crore in phase-2 to the States and Union Territories under the COVID-19 package. AP’s allocation was Rs 141.46 crore in phase-I and Rs 116.82 crore in phase-II. The entire amount of phase-1 has been released and Rs 58.41 crore of phase-II is yet to be released.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey provided the information to the Rajya Sabha while replying to a written question by YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani.The Centre has also provided machines worth Rs 3,10,16,300, including a CFX-96 touch real time PCR detection system costing Rs 14,86,800 and seven automated RNA extraction machines costing Rs 42,18,500 each.AP also received 1,70,722 RNA kits worth Rs 1,87,04,408 from the Centre as well as 1,22,040 VTMs of Rs 1,68,60,579 and 2,46,567 RT-PCR kits costing Rs 13,06,21,730. The Centre also distributed 14.63 lakh N95 masks to AP as of 18 September, 2020, as well as 2.79 lakh PPE kits, 31.5 lakh HCQ tablets and 3,960 ventilators.