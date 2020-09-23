STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh gets Rs 200 crore from Centre to fight COVID-19

The entire amount of phase-1 has been released and Rs  58.41 crore of phase-II is yet to be released. 

Vijayawada coronavirus case

A health worker collects the swab sample for COVID testing. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh had received Rs  199.87 crore from the Centre to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centre has released Rs  3,000 crore in Phase-1 and Rs  1,256.81 crore in phase-2 to the States and Union Territories under the COVID-19 package.  AP’s allocation was Rs  141.46 crore in phase-I and Rs  116.82 crore in phase-II. The entire amount of phase-1 has been released and Rs  58.41 crore of phase-II is yet to be released. 

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey provided the information to the Rajya Sabha while replying to a written question by YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani.The Centre has also provided machines worth Rs  3,10,16,300, including a CFX-96 touch real time PCR detection system costing Rs  14,86,800 and seven automated RNA extraction machines costing Rs  42,18,500 each.AP also received 1,70,722 RNA kits worth Rs  1,87,04,408 from the Centre as well as 1,22,040 VTMs of Rs  1,68,60,579 and 2,46,567 RT-PCR kits costing Rs  13,06,21,730. The Centre also distributed 14.63 lakh N95 masks to AP as of 18 September, 2020, as well as 2.79 lakh PPE kits, 31.5 lakh HCQ tablets and 3,960 ventilators.

Comments

