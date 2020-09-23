If development is stalled, people will revolt: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Tuesday criticised the Opposition TDP for thwarting the development activities taken up by the government and also indirectly found fault with recent court judgments.

Speaking to the media in Srikakulam, Sitaram said the Opposition, instead of playing a constructive role, is approaching courts to stall development. He cited the instance of the TDP going to court to stop the state government’s ambitious plans to distribute house sites to 30 lakh poor people. Referring also to the media gag orders of the HC,he wondered why the contents of the FIR should not be published. “This is the state of affairs. People will decide. One day people will revolt,” he said.

Sitaram also said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, for some reasons, is silent about the ongoing affairs, but if he breaks his silence, the repercussions would be severe.Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday reportedly filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging the interim orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court staying the Government Order constituting the Cabinet Sub Committee (CSC) to investigate alleged irregularities during the previous TDP government’s tenure.

The YSRC government constituted the CSC to look into major policies, projects, programmes, institutions established and key administrative actions impacting Andhra Pradesh’s development since the bifurcation of the state on June 2, 2014.

The CSC, in its report, found various procedural, legal and financial irregularities and fraudulent transactions in various projects including in Amaravati lands. An SIT was constituted through GO RT No 344 of the General Administration Department on February 21, 2020 to probe the findings of the CSC.

TDP leaders Varla Ramaiah and A Rajendraprasad challenged the constitution of the CSC in the High Court. The HC issued interim orders staying the GO constituting the CSC.