STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Inter syllabus for coming academic year soon in Andhra Pradesh, 222 working days

As many as 2,921 appointment orders have been given for the post of school assistants as on September 14. 

Published: 23rd September 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday said the number of working days for the intermediate students for the academic year have been reduced to 222. The syllabus for the first year and second year will be decided soon. “We don’t want to cut anything that is important and necessary from the syllabus. The officials, chancellors and vice-chancellors are discussing the matter and a new syllabus for the coming academic year will be decided soon,” he said.  

The minister said that the case in the High Court on the selection of secondary grade teachers (SGT) under the District Selection Committee’s (DSC) teacher recruitment and eligibility test (TET/TRT) notification of 2018 has been disposed of in the favour of State government on September 21. As a result, the selection to 3,254 posts notified under the SGT category will be done as per the notification released earlier. 

“Of the 3,254 posts, verification of 2,203 candidates by district education officers has been completed and the process for the rest of the 1,321 candidates will be completed by today (Tuesday).” The candidates are instructed to upload their certificates by September 23. The certificate verification will be done on September 24. Counselling will be held on September 25 and 26 and the appointment orders will be given on the same day. “The selected candidates can join the schools from September 28,” he said. 

As on September 14, as many as 492 appointment orders, against the 602 notified posts, have been given for the post of special education under special DSC-2019. As many as 2,921 appointment orders have been given for the post of school assistants as on September 14. 

IIIT admission 
Regarding admission to the four IIITs in the State, Suresh said it was decided that the admissions will be conducted based on the class 10 marks. “But now, as marks cannot be given, the final decision on whether to conduct any special exams will be taken on September 23 after a meeting with the chancellors,” he said.

GO on canceling exams
The State government released an order to cancel the AP Open School Examinations, SSC & Intermediate (APOSS) exams in view of Covid-19.  It has also been decided to pass all students appearing for the said exams. Grades and marks will be in proportion to their performance in the preparatory exams, it said.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adimulapu Suresh intermediate students inter syllabus
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp