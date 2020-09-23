Inter syllabus for coming academic year soon in Andhra Pradesh, 222 working days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday said the number of working days for the intermediate students for the academic year have been reduced to 222. The syllabus for the first year and second year will be decided soon. “We don’t want to cut anything that is important and necessary from the syllabus. The officials, chancellors and vice-chancellors are discussing the matter and a new syllabus for the coming academic year will be decided soon,” he said.

The minister said that the case in the High Court on the selection of secondary grade teachers (SGT) under the District Selection Committee’s (DSC) teacher recruitment and eligibility test (TET/TRT) notification of 2018 has been disposed of in the favour of State government on September 21. As a result, the selection to 3,254 posts notified under the SGT category will be done as per the notification released earlier.

“Of the 3,254 posts, verification of 2,203 candidates by district education officers has been completed and the process for the rest of the 1,321 candidates will be completed by today (Tuesday).” The candidates are instructed to upload their certificates by September 23. The certificate verification will be done on September 24. Counselling will be held on September 25 and 26 and the appointment orders will be given on the same day. “The selected candidates can join the schools from September 28,” he said.

As on September 14, as many as 492 appointment orders, against the 602 notified posts, have been given for the post of special education under special DSC-2019. As many as 2,921 appointment orders have been given for the post of school assistants as on September 14.

IIIT admission

Regarding admission to the four IIITs in the State, Suresh said it was decided that the admissions will be conducted based on the class 10 marks. “But now, as marks cannot be given, the final decision on whether to conduct any special exams will be taken on September 23 after a meeting with the chancellors,” he said.

GO on canceling exams

The State government released an order to cancel the AP Open School Examinations, SSC & Intermediate (APOSS) exams in view of Covid-19. It has also been decided to pass all students appearing for the said exams. Grades and marks will be in proportion to their performance in the preparatory exams, it said.