Tourism Day fete in Vizag

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Tourism will celebrate World Tourism Day at the VMRDA Children’s Arena in Visakhapatnam on September 27. ‘Tourism and Rural Development’ is the theme of this year’s event. Its objective is to emphasise the significance of tourism and influence the social, cultural and economic growth of global community.

Pravin Kumar, CEO of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority, and MD of AP Tourism Development Corporation, said it is a good opportunity for the State to gain the charm of tourism in the new normal. “We invite prospective tourism investors and stakeholders to join us in the celebrations. Safety and hygiene will be taken care of during the fete. We are getting optimistic results in tourism trade registration, which was launched by the department a couple of days ago,” he said.