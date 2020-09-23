Two arrested for murder of financier in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The police arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a financier and seized gold rings and two-wheelers from them. Disclosing this to newsmen here on Tuesday, Guntur Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy said Dandotiya Sonu of Madhya Pradesh, borrowed Rs 40 lakh from Ganapathi Naga Venkata Pradeep Kumar. Unable to repay the debt, Sonu, a businessman and a resident of Golusu Kondalarao Nagar in the city, murdered Pradeep Kumar with the help of Vemula Srinivas, a hired killer. The duo forcibly took Pradeep Kumar to a secluded place in Pragati Nagar and attacked him with iron rods. After taking two gold rings and Rs 4,000, they dumped the body of Pradeep Kumar in a drain.

Later, Sonu vacated the rented house in Guntur and shifted to his native place in MP along with his family. Suspecting the involvement of Sonu in the murder, a special police team, headed by Old Guntur CI R Suresh Babu, went to Madhya Pradesh as part of investigation. After gathering enough evidence against Sonu and Srinivas for their involvement in the murder of financier, the police nabbed the duo, he said.