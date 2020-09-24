STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra CM playing with sentiments of people: Chandrababu Naidu

Earlier in the day, the TDP cadres held protest demonstrations at different places of the State demanding that Jagan sign the ‘declaration’ before entering Tirumala. 

Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of playing with the sentiments of people, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the responsibility of safeguarding the beliefs and traditions of people of all religions lies on the government. 

During an online meeting conducted with party leaders on Wednesday, Naidu said that declaration expressing their faith on Lord Venkateswara is mandatory for those from other religions other than Hindus for visiting Tirumala. What Jagan thinks is why should he give declaration as he is the Chief Minister. The TDP chief said that it was the YSRC leaders who started the controversial debate on ‘declaration’. “It would bring evil upon the people when the husband participated alone in the temple puja when his wife was alive,” he remarked. 

“Jagan has faith in Christ and put the symbol of the cross on his residence. I believe in Lord Venkateswara. Muslims will believe in Allah. Different persons have faith in different religions. It doesn’t mean one should disrespect the sentiments of other religions,’’ he said.Earlier in the day, the TDP cadres held protest demonstrations at different places of the State demanding that Jagan sign the ‘declaration’ before entering Tirumala. 

BJP seeks action against Nani in 24 hours 
Condemning the ‘personal attack’ by Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao on the Prime Minister, the BJP demanded that the YSRC government initiate criminal proceedings against the minister within 24 hours. While BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao demanded that Nani be suspended from Cabinet, PVN Madhav announced that the BJP would stage protests in front of all RDO offices on Thursday

