Andhra Pradesh continues to record more recoveries than new Covid cases

VIJAYAWADA: The Covid-19 tally of the State surged past 6.46 lakh with 7,228 new cases. The corona toll rose to 5,506 in the State.According to the Media Bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 72,838 samples were tested in the last 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. Of the total 7,228 new cases, East Godavari once again recorded the highest number of 1,112 cases, followed by West Godavari with 962 cases. The lowest number of 229 cases was recorded by Kurnool. The Covid count of East Godavari crossed the 90,000-mark, while West Godavari’s tally breached the 60,000-mark.

The number of recoveries continued to be more than the new cases as 8,291 patients got discharged across the State. While the total number of cases is more than 6.46 lakh, the recoveries stood at 5.7 lakh, leaving a little over 70,000 active cases in the State. At present, Nellore has the lowest number of 2,519 active cases, while East Godavari continued to top the list with 11,818 active cases.

The number of Covid casualties continued to witness a downward trend. The number of Covid deaths declined to 45 on Wednesday. Of the total deaths, seven each were recorded in Prakasam and Chittoor, five in Krishna, four each in East Godavari, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam, three each in Anantapur, Kadapa and Nellore, two each in Guntur and Kurnool and one in Srikakulam. For the third consecutive day, no death was reported from Vizianagaram.