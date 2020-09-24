Grandeur marks Garuda Seva in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Grandeur marked the procession of the auspicious ‘Garuda Seva’ at the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on Wednesday on the fifth day of the ongoing Salakatla Brahmotsavams.

The processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy mounted atop the bejewelled golden Garuda Vahanam was taken out in a procession within the temple complex.

The deity was adorned with very rare and precious jewels like Makarakanti, Saligrama haram and Lakshmi haram whose history is rooted deep in the temple legends.

Spiritual ecstasy marked the procession of ‘Mohini Avataram’ in the morning. The deity dressed in the costumes of ‘universal celestial beauty’ Mohini holding a silver pot containing ambrosia in one hand and a golden parrot on the other and majestically seated atop the exquisitely decorated ivory palanquin remained a sight to behold. He was accompanied by Lord Krishna on another carrier.