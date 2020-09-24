STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Grandeur marks Garuda Seva in Andhra Pradesh

The processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy mounted atop the bejewelled golden Garuda Vahanam was taken out in a procession within the temple complex.

Published: 24th September 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Lord appears in Mohini avatar on the fifth day of Brahmotsavams at Tirumala

Lord appears in Mohini avatar on the fifth day of Brahmotsavams at Tirumala. (Photo |Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Grandeur marked the procession of the auspicious ‘Garuda Seva’ at the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on Wednesday on the fifth day of the ongoing Salakatla Brahmotsavams. 

The processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy mounted atop the bejewelled golden Garuda Vahanam was taken out in a procession within the temple complex.

The deity was adorned with very rare and precious jewels like Makarakanti, Saligrama haram and Lakshmi haram whose history is rooted deep in the temple legends.

Spiritual ecstasy marked the procession of ‘Mohini Avataram’ in the morning. The deity dressed in the costumes of ‘universal celestial beauty’ Mohini holding a silver pot containing ambrosia in one hand and a golden parrot on the other and majestically seated atop the exquisitely decorated ivory palanquin remained a sight to behold. He was accompanied by Lord Krishna on another carrier. 

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Garuda Seva Andhra temples
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp