Grant FCRA registration for TTD, says Narasaraopeta MP

VIJAYAWADA: Narasaraopeta MP Lavu Srikrishna Deva Rayulu on Wednesday sought the Centre to grant Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to enable the latter to receive foreign funds.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Lavu Srikrishna Deva Rayulu said that recently Golden Temple at Amritsar, was granted the FCRA registration allowing it to receive foreign funds.

The MP said that the TTD’s multiple trusts perform social welfare activities like providing daily free meals to 70,000 people. The poor are also given medical services like consultations, and even free surgery, he added. “Devotees of the Lord who are living abroad are willing to offer donations to the temple. However, their hands are tied without the FCRA registration. The Centre should take a note of this and grant FCRA registration to the TTD,’’ he appealed.

