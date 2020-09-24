STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Grant FCRA registration for TTD, says Narasaraopeta MP

The MP said that the TTD’s multiple trusts perform social welfare activities like providing daily free meals to 70,000 people.

Published: 24th September 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Narasaraopeta MP Lavu Srikrishna Deva Rayulu on Wednesday sought the Centre to grant Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to enable the latter to receive foreign funds.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Lavu Srikrishna Deva Rayulu said that recently Golden Temple at Amritsar, was granted the FCRA registration allowing it to receive foreign funds. 

The MP said that the TTD’s multiple trusts perform social welfare activities like providing daily free meals to 70,000 people. The poor are also given medical services like consultations, and even free surgery, he added. “Devotees of the Lord who are living abroad are willing to offer donations to the temple. However, their hands are tied without the FCRA registration. The Centre should take a note of this and grant FCRA registration to the TTD,’’ he appealed.
 

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lavu Srikrishna Deva Rayulu FCRA
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp