Grant us 16 medical colleges, Andhra CM Jagan urges Modi

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the AP government’s strategy with respect to Covid-19 is to save lives by identifying cases at an early stage and providing quality treatment to every patient, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction 16 medical colleges along with nursing colleges to enable the State find a long-term solution to the pandemic.

“Though all the necessary steps have been taken by the government to combat the pandemic, there is still dearth of hospital infrastructure and medical staff. This is primarily because AP does not have tier-1 cities like Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. To compensate for this, we requested the Centre to grant us 16 medical colleges along with nursing colleges,” Jagan said.

He participated in a videoconference held by Modi with the Chief Ministers of seven States, from Tirumala during which he detailed the steps taken by his government to combat Covid-19. As Jagan was speaking with the portrait of Lord Venkateswara in the background, the Prime Minister appreciated him for participating in the videoconference though he was on a visit to Tirumala for Brahmotsavams. “I am happy that I could have darshan of the Lord because of the video-conference with you,’’ Modi said.

Jagan said AP rose to the challenge of containing the spread of coronavirus as well as providing the best treatment to the positive cases. “We are making concerted efforts towards destigmatisation and enhancement of the medical infrastructure. We have looked upon the pandemic as a challenge and an opportunity to create a world-class medical infrastructure at the grassroots and tertiary care,’’ he said.

Stating that in March, when the first case was identified, AP did not have a single lab for Covid testing and the samples had to be sent to labs at Pune, Jagan said the State now has reached a stage where 98,000 tests per million are being conducted, which is the highest amongst all the States and 10 per cent of the State’s population has been tested. “We still have 25 per cent of beds as surplus and there is no panic for beds even with the rise in the number of cases,” he said.

“As part of our strategy of testing, tracking and treating, every positive case is traced to a containment zone and every contact of a positive person is tracked and tested in the State. We are implementing all containment measures stringently, including conduct of fever clinics and active surveillance of the elderly and people with comorbidities and those who are symptomatic,’’ he said.

Severe symptomatic cases are admitted to hospitals and immediate treatment is started to reduce the mortality rate. Asymptomatic people are managed in home isolation and monitored daily by Asha workers and ANMs, he said, adding that in every district, a call centre has been set up where a group of doctors calls up each individual in home isolation.