STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Grant us 16 medical colleges, Andhra CM Jagan urges Modi

Severe symptomatic cases are admitted to hospitals and immediate treatment is started to reduce the mortality rate.

Published: 24th September 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the AP government’s strategy with respect to Covid-19 is to save lives by identifying cases at an early stage and providing quality treatment to every patient, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction 16 medical colleges along with nursing colleges to enable the State find a long-term solution to the pandemic.

“Though all the necessary steps have been taken by the government to combat the pandemic, there is still dearth of hospital infrastructure and medical staff. This is primarily because AP does not have tier-1 cities like Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. To compensate for this, we requested the Centre to grant us 16 medical colleges along with nursing colleges,” Jagan said. 

He participated in a videoconference held by Modi with the Chief Ministers of seven States, from Tirumala during which he detailed the steps taken by his government to combat Covid-19. As Jagan was speaking with the portrait of Lord Venkateswara in the background, the Prime Minister appreciated him for participating in the videoconference though he was on a visit to Tirumala for Brahmotsavams. “I am happy that I could have darshan of the Lord because of the video-conference with you,’’ Modi said. 

Jagan said AP rose to the challenge of containing the spread of coronavirus as well as providing the best treatment to the positive cases. “We are making concerted efforts towards destigmatisation and enhancement of the medical infrastructure. We have looked upon the pandemic as a challenge and an opportunity to create a world-class medical infrastructure at the grassroots and tertiary care,’’ he said.

Stating that in March, when the first case was identified, AP did not have a single lab for Covid testing and the samples had to be sent to labs at Pune, Jagan said the State now  has reached a stage where 98,000 tests per million are being conducted, which is the highest amongst all the States and 10 per cent of the State’s population has been tested. “We still have 25 per cent of beds as surplus and there is no panic for beds even with the rise in the number of cases,” he said.

“As part of our strategy of testing, tracking and treating, every positive case is traced to a containment zone and every contact of a positive person is tracked and tested in the State. We are implementing all containment measures stringently, including conduct of fever clinics and active surveillance of the elderly and people with comorbidities and those who are symptomatic,’’ he said.  

Severe symptomatic cases are admitted to hospitals and immediate treatment is started to reduce the mortality rate. Asymptomatic people are managed in home isolation and monitored daily by Asha workers and ANMs, he said, adding that in every district, a call centre has been set up where a group of doctors calls up each  individual in home isolation.  

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Andhra cm Modi Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp