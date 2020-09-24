Jana Sena files counter in Andhra HC

VIJAYAWADA: The Jana Sena on Wednesday filed a counter in the High Court stating that it is against the three-capital proposal of the State government. Dealing with a writ petition on shifting of capital from Amaravati, the HC earlier asked all the political parties to spell out their stand on the issue through an affidavit. On behalf of JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, party general secretary T Sivasankar Rao filed the affidavit opposing the move to shift the capital.
