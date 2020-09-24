Nani slams BJP, drags in Modi, UP CM Yogi 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a broadside against TDP and BJP for demanding that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sign a declaration before entering Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday alleged that both the parties made it an issue for political mileage.

“Why did the BJP leaders fail to raise the declaration issue when the Chief Minister accompanied the PM to Tirumala?’’ he sought to know. Stating that attacks on temples in the State were being carried out systematically, he asserted that the culprits would be nabbed soon.

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), who also visited Tirumala, came down heavily on the BJP leaders and advised them to first make Modi take his spouse to temples before demanding the Chief Minister to do it. “Why did not Modi take his spouse during his recent visit to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Puja?” he questioned and pointed out that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also visiting temples without his family. Stating that he has respect for Modi and his good work for the country, Nani accused the BJP leaders of provoking him to make comments against the PM.

Slamming BJP State chief Somu Veerraju, Nani said he could also make a point that the attacks on temples increased after the former took the reins of the party. Responding to the BJP’s demand for his expulsion from the State Cabinet, Nani asked “How can the BJP, which got less than NOTA votes, advise us in this regard?”