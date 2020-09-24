Rs 18,000 crore needed before March next for Polavaram: Andhra CM to Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noting that ‘immense delay’ of six to 12 months was occurring in release of funds for Polavaram project, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy informed Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat that the completion of the national project by December 2021 is dependent on the availability of funds to be sanctioned by the Centre. He informed that the State needs Rs 18,000 crore before March next for the completion of the project and requested that a ‘revolving fund’ be arranged for the release of the same.

Jagan, who met Shekhawat at the latter’s residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, submitted a representation with four major requests: early reimbursement of Rs 4,006.43 crore already spent by AP government, authorising NABARD for raising the direct line of credit for Rs 18,000 crore required for the project this fiscal, approval of Revised Project Cost of Rs 47,725.74 crore and streamlining the process of reimbursement by creating a revolving fund, and release of funds upfront in line with the pattern followed for national projects.

Explaining the issues in funding, the Chief Minister said that delay was occurring in fund release since there was no direct budget head of account, created by the Centre for the national project. “...immense delays are occurring ranging from six to 12 months, from the raising of demand (for funds) to actual reimbursement...The delay caused by this circuitous process has an adverse impact on the finances of AP, which is already in revenue deficit due to the bifurcation, and it is difficult for the State to bear the expenditure upfront and claim reimbursement,” Jagan said, explaining the six-layered process—Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) to Union Jal Shakti Ministry to Union Finance Ministry to NABARD to National Water Development Agency to PPA—of reimbursement being followed.

For the forthcoming fund releases, the CM requested that a direct line of credit, authorised by NABARD, be arranged for a revolving fund. The PPA, after due process and scrutiny of the expenditure, can release the funds to an exclusive personal deposit (PD) account for the Polavaram Project, for onward release to the executing agencies concerned, he suggested. “This system will ensure project completion as per the target,” he said.

Jagan said that as per the rules for funding national projects, the central assistance has to be provided in two instalments upfront—90 per cent and 10 per cent of the annual grant requirement. The second instalment of 10 per cent will be released on producing the utilisation certificate for 80 per cent grant release in the first instalment, he pointed out. “Though Polavaram project has been declared a national project, this funding pattern has not been followed since inception. Since the project cost has also gone up from Rs 29,027.95 crore to Rs 47,725.74 crore, it is requested that the rules governing the release of funds of national projects be implemented for Polavaram,” he requested.

Apprising him on the status of the project, he said that around 66.30 per cent of the civil works of Head Works, 92 per cent of Right Main Canal and 68 per cent of Left Main Canal and 19.85 per cent of land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement (LARR) were completed as on September 15, 2020.

The AP government has planned to complete the Polavaram Project, including Relief & Rehabilitation (R&R) by the end of December 2021, he said, adding, “These planned targets are completely dependent on the timely availability of funds as it would involve substantial cash compensations and construction of houses and amenities for the project displaced families (PDFs) before the coffer dams are closed and main dam work is in execution during monsoon season also and will be hastened thereafter.”

He also sought early reimbursement of the Rs 4,006.43 crore of which the PPA recommended the release of Rs 2,234.87 crore. The balance Rs 1,771.39 crore is under the PPA’s scrutiny. “I request you to direct the concerned for taking expeditious action... and I request your intervention for ensuring the timely release of funds upfront with a simplified procedure for easy completion of Polavaram project,” Jagan requested.He also reportedly invited Shekhawat to visit the project site to which the latter is said to have responded positively.

Rayalaseema LIS

In the one-on-one meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Chief Minister discussed other projects, particularly the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS). It is learnt that the Chief Minister explained why RLIS, which has become a bone of contention between AP and Telangana, is critical for AP and sought cooperation for turning it into a reality. He also furnished details to back his arguments and informed that the project was envisaged to draw the assured share of water to meet the water needs of parched Rayalaseema and Nellore districts.