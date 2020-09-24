TDP begins revamp with eye on local body polls

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Telugu Desam Party, which is facing rough weather in North Andhra, particularly in Visakhapatnam after one of its four MLAs switched loyalties, has begun the exercise of revamping the party organisational structure so as to keep its flock together. There is a vacuum in the TDP after both urban and rural presidents Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu deserted the party.

It plans to constitute Parliamentary Committees to accommodate seniors and loyal leaders in the panels, sources said. There are three Parliamentary constituencies in the district—Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle and Araku. The committees will have presidents, vice-presidents, secretaries, joint secretaries and other office-bearers, sources said. It is learnt that the committees will be constituted with an eye on the local body elections. Suggestions of the MLAs and former MLAs will be considered.

The move to constitute the panels assumed significance in view of the spate of desertions and also speculations that more might switch loyalties.

Reorganisation of the party will be done after September 27.

Apart from boosting the morale of the rank and file, it will also help check desertions, sources said.

The TDP cannot afford to lose its bastion and hence the party high command is now concentrating on the revamping the organisational setup in the district. A five-member committee comprising Ayyanna Patrudu and others is reportedly finalising the parliamentary committees.

Ready to resign and face election, says Vasupalli

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has said he is ready to resign and face the election. He dared the yellow party to disqualify him if it wanted to. Addressing his maiden press meet after he pledged support to the YSRC government, Ganesh said he did not consult anyone before taking the decision to support the YSRC. The MLA claimed that he had taken the decision owing to “ideological differences” with the TDP. “I spent sleepless nights for the past 14 months when I was with the TDP,” Ganesh said. The MLA said there was a sea change in the governance after Jagan came to power.