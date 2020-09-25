STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Press Academy to impart online training to journalists

digital, online classes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the State government is committed to the welfare of scribes, Andhra Pradesh Press Academy chairperson Devireddy Srinath Reddy has said that a decision has been taken to impart training to moffusil and desk journalists. A website will be arranged for the training. Special focus will be laid on training for electronic media journalists, he said.

Informing that agreements would be exchanged with universities for imparting training to journalists, he wanted the scribes to make use of the same. He also said that the Press Academy will support the working journalists wishing to study new journalism courses. “We intend to bring all platforms under one umbrella to ensure that the required information is available at the click of a button,” he said, while addressing mediapersons on Wednesday.

Stating that there is no scope for conducting  physical classes due to the pandemic, Srinath Reddy said training will be imparted online and the programme would be launched from Visakhapatnam.“We have brought the issues, including the problems journalists face during COVID-19, to the notice of the government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has responded positively,”  he informed. 

