As inflows subside, flood in Krishna basin reduces

VIJAYAWADA: The flood in Krishna basin has started falling with inflows to all major reservoirs dwindling on Thursday. As per the forecast, the flood is expected to recede further, but officials noted that the trend may change as Upper Krishna basin is receiving rainfall.

At 7 pm, Srisailam reservoir was getting 1.95 lakh cusecs and recorded an outflow of 1.26 lakh cusecs. As against its full reservoir level (FRL) capacity of 215.81 TMC at 885 feet, the reservoir has 215.66 TMC at 885 feet.

Nagarjuna Sagar, at 6 pm, had an inflow of 1.88 lakh cusecs and an outflow of 1.05 lakh cusecs. As against its FRL capacity of 312.05 TMC at 590 feet, the reservoir has 311.15 TMC at 589.7 feet. Pulichintala project was getting 98,000 cusecs at 8 pm and the outflow was 1.26 lakh cusecs.

Prakasam Barrage, in Lower Krishna basin, released a surplus of 1.97 lakh cusecs after diverting 11,200 cusecs of water at 6 pm. In Godavari basin, flood remained steady at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage, which recorded an inflow of 3.9 lakh cusecs at 4 pm and an outflow of 3.88 lakh cusecs.