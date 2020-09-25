Gudiko Gomata project soon

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Executive Committee meeting of Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) held under the Chairmanship of TTD chief YV Subba Reddy at Annamaiah Bhavan here on Thursday evening, has decided to provide one cow to 28 temples located in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka as a pilot project. This includes all 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh, 10 districts in Telangana and five temples in Karnataka.

This programme will be executed by SV Dairy Farm and the donors have to donate indigenous cows to these temples through prior consultation from SV Dairy Farm Director. Through this unique programme, TTD will provide cows to mutts, Vedic schools, hereditary institutions and temples under the purview of Endowments department.