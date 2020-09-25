STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lord Malayappa Swamy rides Hanumantha Vahanam

As an ardent devotee, Hanuman carried Lord Rama on his shoulders and it is said that the secrets of Atma Tatva were taught to the former, a loyal disciple.

Published: 25th September 2020 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 08:20 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Religious fervour marked the sixth day of annual Brahmotsavams at Lord Venkateswara temple here on Thursday as Lord Malayappa Swamy rode celestial carrier ‘Hanumantha Vahanam’. The Lord blessed the devotees in Sri Venkatadri Ramudu avatar.

Lord Hanuman, considered as one of the foremost devotees of Lord Vishnu during the Rama avatar, is hailed as an exponent of the four Vedas, Navavyakarana pundit and the destroyer of Lanka. He is also considered as an embodiment of wisdom, success, bravery, health, fearlessness, strength and common sense.

One of the hillocks of Tirumala Hill range is also named after Lord Hanuman - Anjanadri and he is known as Vayu Putra of Anjana, born out of power of ‘tapas’. As an ardent devotee, Hanuman carried Lord Rama on his shoulders and it is said that the secrets of Atma Tatva were taught to the former, a loyal disciple.

The Lord was taken in a procession on the mighty ‘Gaja Vahanam’ in the evening.TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal, TTD board members Siva Kumar, Govindhari, DP Anantha and Sekhar Reddy, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and Srivari temple Deputy EO Harindranath took part in the fete.

