2 lakh cases pending in HC, 5.8 lakh in other courts in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 2,03,024 cases are pending in the AP High Court and 5,82,069 cases in the lower courts in Andhra Pradesh as on September 17, 2020. This was informed by Minister of Law and Justice, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad in the Rajya Sabha recently while replying to a question raised by YSRC member Parimal Nathwani.

The minister stated that after announcement of nation-wide lockdown, directions have been issued from time to time by the respective High Courts to the subordinate courts under their administrative jurisdiction for hearing of urgent civil and criminal matters in virtual or physical mode, depending on local conditions.

He also stated that video-conferencing facility has been enabled between 3,240 court complexes and 1,272 corresponding jails across India. Nathwani wanted to know the pendency of the cases in lower courts.

To another question from Nathwani regarding total number of rural courts set up in the country and in Andhra Pradesh during each of the last three years and the current year, the minister replied that 42 Gram Nyayalayas or rural courts were notified in AP in 2020, and none in previous three years.