STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

2 lakh cases pending in HC, 5.8 lakh in other courts in Andhra Pradesh

As  many as 2,03,024 cases are pending in the AP High Court and 5,82,069 cases in the lower courts in Andhra Pradesh as on September 17, 2020.

Published: 26th September 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As  many as 2,03,024 cases are pending in the AP High Court and 5,82,069 cases in the lower courts in Andhra Pradesh as on September 17, 2020. This was informed by Minister of Law and Justice, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad in the Rajya Sabha recently while replying to a question raised by YSRC member Parimal Nathwani.

The minister stated that after announcement of nation-wide lockdown, directions have been issued from time to time by the respective High Courts to the subordinate courts under their administrative jurisdiction for hearing of urgent civil and criminal matters in virtual or physical mode, depending on local conditions. 

He also stated that video-conferencing facility has been enabled between 3,240 court complexes and 1,272 corresponding jails across India. Nathwani  wanted to know the pendency of the cases in lower courts.

To another question from Nathwani regarding total number of rural courts set up in the country and in Andhra Pradesh during each of the last three years and the current year, the minister replied that 42 Gram Nyayalayas or rural courts were notified in AP in 2020, and none in previous three years.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP High Court Andhra hc Andhra high court
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp