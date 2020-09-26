Andhra EAMCET retest for those who had Covid-19 in October

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Candidates who didn’t write the AP Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (APEAMCET) since they tested positive for coronavirus may appear for a re-exam on October 7, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said on Friday, when the APEAMCET concluded.

While 84.38 per cent of candidates in the engineering stream appeared for the exam, 86.52 per cent in the medical and agriculture stream wrote the test. The retest will be conducted for the 12 candidates in the engineering stream, nine in the medical stream, and six who registered for APICET, as they had Covid-19, Suresh said.

Regarding admission to IIITs, a special common entrance test (CET) will be conducted in the first or second week of November. “As all four IIITs are autonomous, the chancellors have decided to conduct a CET for admissions for 2021. Even students who wish to get admitted under the 15 per cent non-local category must write the exam. For instance, if anyone from Telangana wants admission and has written the Class 10 board exam, they must also write this CET. Also, students who wrote the Class 10 exam of any other board must write this CET. The Class 10 State board syllabus should be studied for the exam,” Suresh said, adding that the three-hour exam will have two sections — 50 marks each for maths and science.

Suresh also announced the results of the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET). A total of 49,890 out of 51,991 (78.65 per cent) candidates cleared the exam. As many as 64,884 registered for the exam this year, against 52,736 in 2019. The pass percentage dropped drastically. It was 90.2 per cent in 2019, and 92.6 per cent in 2018.

The top 10 rank holders are D Phanith, R Abhiram, B Subhashri, S Avinash, V Anil Kumar, S Avinash, K Lokeshwari, S Venkatesh, GDS Sarvani and S Lakhsmi Lavanya. Though only four female candidates made it to the top 10, the pass percentage among females was 79.08 per cent, compared to 78.28 for males.

Vizianagaram district topped the table in pass percentage, with 88.84 per cent of males and 88.09 per cent of females passing the exam. Anantapur had the lowest pass percentage, as 69.78 per cent of females and 71.48 per cent of males cleared the test.

Meanwhile, the Education department amended Statute 13(4) of the Andhra Pradesh Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Act, 2008. As per the new rules, a special exam can be conducted for admissions in case the State government is unable to conduct Class 10 board exams due to any reason.

POLYCET on Sept 27

POLYCET will be conducted on September 27 from 11 am to 1 pm in 338 centres. A total of 88,484 candidates have registered for the exam