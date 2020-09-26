Andhra govt to procure farm produce through Rythu Bharosa Kendras

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials concerned to ensure that every crop is procured through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and asked them to safeguard farmers’ interests by paying Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Taking stock of the arrangements for the ensuing procurement season on Friday, the Chief Minister said the government will support farmers in all aspects. The officials were given a target to procure 62 lakh metric tonnes of paddy against the total production of 93.61 lakh metric tonnes during the Kharif season.

The Chief Minister asserted that RBKs will serve as paddy procurement centres in the near future. “Incidents like the one happened in Nellore, where farmers hit the streets for MSP, should not be happened in future,’’ he said and instructed the officials to display the MSP of each crop at RBKs and educate farmers on the crops that need to be avoided and ways to maximise the yield for more profits.

The State government procured crops such as maize, corn, jowar, onion, tomato, banana, tobacco during the previous Rabi season by spending Rs 3,200 crore. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to purchase Rs 3300 crore of crops in Kharif through the market intervention fund.

The Chief Minister asked the Joint Collectors to take responsibility for educating farmers on the government initiatives. The farmers should be told in advance about procurement at RBKs and local MLAs should also be involved in the process.The Chief Minister directed the Marketing Department (MARKFED) to purchase 30 per cent of the crops in the villages and provide marketing facilities for the remaining 70 per cent. The officials were told to prepare crop plans and focus on e-marketing platforms and integrate the purchase centres and agents data in the outer market to e-marketing platforms. Discussing the purchase of cotton, the Chief Minister gave strict orders to ensure transparent purchase.

Health cards for animals

The State government is all set to issue one crore health cards to animals. Using these health cards, owners can avail a multiple of medical services for the animals at RBKs, ranging from emergency medical care to vaccinations. According to animal husbandry department officials, so far the government has issued health cards for 85 lakh livestock and by October another 15 lakh health cards will be issued.

The department has taken up the responsibility of training the farmers through a special course called ‘Pasu Vignana Badi’, which consists of practical training, apart from imparting theoretical knowledge. It’s main objective is to impart training and render extension services to the farmers to evaluate practices being adopted by the farmers and suggest suitable changes.