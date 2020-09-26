STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra govt to procure farm produce through Rythu Bharosa Kendras

CM Jagan directs officials to display MSP of each crop at RBKs and educate farmers on ways to increase yield

Published: 26th September 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers in Haryana are demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce Ordinance.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials concerned to ensure that every crop is procured through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and asked them to safeguard farmers’ interests by paying Minimum Support Price (MSP). 

Taking stock of the arrangements for the ensuing procurement season on Friday, the Chief Minister said the government will support farmers in all aspects. The officials were given a target to procure 62 lakh metric tonnes of paddy against the total production of 93.61 lakh metric tonnes during  the Kharif season.

The Chief Minister asserted that RBKs will serve as paddy procurement centres in the near future. “Incidents like the one happened in Nellore, where farmers hit the streets for MSP, should not be happened in future,’’ he said and instructed the officials to display the MSP of each crop at RBKs and educate farmers on the crops that need to be avoided and ways to maximise the yield for more profits.

The State government procured crops such as maize, corn, jowar, onion, tomato, banana, tobacco during the previous Rabi season by spending Rs  3,200 crore. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to purchase Rs  3300 crore of crops in Kharif through the market intervention fund.

The Chief Minister asked the Joint Collectors to take responsibility for educating farmers on the government initiatives. The farmers should be told in advance about procurement at RBKs and local MLAs should also be involved in the process.The Chief Minister directed the Marketing Department (MARKFED) to purchase 30 per cent of the crops in the villages and provide marketing facilities for the remaining 70 per cent.  The officials were told to prepare crop plans and focus on e-marketing platforms and integrate the purchase centres and agents data in the outer market to e-marketing platforms. Discussing the purchase of cotton, the Chief Minister gave strict orders to ensure transparent purchase.

Health cards for animals 

The State government is all set to issue one crore health cards to animals. Using these health cards, owners can avail a multiple of medical services for the animals at RBKs, ranging from emergency medical care to vaccinations. According to animal husbandry department officials, so far the government has issued health cards for 85 lakh livestock and by October another 15 lakh health cards will be issued.

The department has taken up the responsibility of training the farmers through a special course called ‘Pasu Vignana Badi’, which consists of practical training, apart from imparting theoretical knowledge. It’s main objective is to impart training and render extension services to the farmers to evaluate practices being adopted by the farmers and suggest suitable changes. 

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra farmers Rythu Bharosa Kendras
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp