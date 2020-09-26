AP Skill Development Corporation signs MoUs with three companies 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) on Friday entered into MoUs with Dalmia Bharat Foundation, NSE Academy and National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) for introducing sector-specific and industry-aligned courses at the proposed skill development colleges.

Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF) will set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the construction sector at RGUKT, Idupulapaya of Kadapa district. Under the MoU, the DBF will set up and operate the CoE, design and develop courses and curriculum, undertake training programmes, conduct industrial training and visits and conduct faculty development programmes in the construction sector.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Academy will offer industry-aligned courses, curriculum, training, guest lectures, industrial training and visits, certificate courses in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector at the skill development colleges.

National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), an enterprise of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science & Technology, will set up common facilitation centres for Intellectual Property awareness and innovation management.