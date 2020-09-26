COVID-19 count breaches 49,000-mark in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district breached the 49,000-mark in Covid-19 tally on Friday. Three more persons died, taking the Covid toll to 383. As many as 372 people were discharged from hospitals in the district after their recovery.

About 340 new cases were reported on Friday as against 425 cases on Thursday, taking the total count in the district to 49,101, according to Covid-19 Special Officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts PV Sudhakar.

A total of 44,523 people have been discharged from Covid hospitals in the district so far. At present, there are 4,195 active cases in the district as against 4,230 cases on Thursday. There are 54 very active containment clusters and 24 active clusters in the district, besides 640 dormant clusters. As many as 192 clusters have been denotified in the district so far. The district administration has strengthened surveillance in the containment clusters to curb the spread of coronavirus, besides educating people on precautions to be taken to keep it at bay