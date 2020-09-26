Daily COVID-19 fatalities come down to 48 in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State, which is witnessing a decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases, has also recorded a fall in daily fatalities. For the first time after several weeks, the number of fatalities was below 50 on Friday. A total of 48 persons succumbed to coronavirus, taking the toll to 5,606. No Covid death was reported in Vizianagaram in the last 24 hours. Now, the mortality rate in the State stood at 0.85%.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 69,429 samples were tested in the last 24 hours ending Friday 9 am and of which 7,073 tested positive for the virus. Once again, East Godavari recorded more than 1,000 cases. With 1,031 new cases, its overall count breached the 92,000-mark, the highest among all the 13 districts in the State. West Godavari with 931 new cases and an overall tally of more than 62,000 cases, stood second, followed by Chittoor with over 58,000 cases. With 459 and 806 new cases, Nellore and Prakasam breached the 50,000 and 45,000-mark.

On the brighter side, the number of recoveries continued to be more than new cases. A total of 8,695 people recovered and got discharged from hospitals in the State, bringing down the number of active cases to 67,683. Anantapur has the lowest number of 2,402 active cases, while East Godavari continued to top the list with 11,131 active cases.

Of the total 48 deaths, Chittoor and Prakasam recorded eight each, Anantapur six, Krishna and West Godavari five each, Kadapa, Nellore and Visakhapatnam three each, East Godavari, Guntur and Kurnool two each and Srikakulam one. Chittoor topped the list in Covid toll with 625, followed by Guntur with 511.