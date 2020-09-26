STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flood to Krishna basin recedes

However, as rains are expected to continue in the river catchment area, the officials said that the flood trend may rise.

Published: 26th September 2020

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The inflows to all major reservoirs have further come down on Friday as the projects in the Upper Krishna basin have reduced the discharge. However, as rains are expected to continue in the river catchment area, the officials said that the flood trend may rise.

At 6 pm, Srisailam reservoir recorded an inflow of 1.18 lakh cusecs and an outflow of 1.34 lakh cusecs. The reservoir, which has a storage capacity of 215.81 TMC at its full reservoir level (FRL) at 885 feet, has 215.66 TMC at 885 feet. Nagarjuna Sagar was getting about 90,000 to one lakh cusecs  at 4 pm and it was discharging all of it as it has 311.75 TMC at 589.9 feet as against its FRL capacity of 312.05 TMC at 590 feet. 

About 96,000 cusecs of water was reaching Pulichintala project at 6 pm and its outflow was 78,000 cusecs. Prakasam Barrage, the last major project in lower Krishna basin, recorded an inflow of 29,000 at 4 pm and after utilising about 10,000 cusecs about 85,000 cusecs surplus was let downstream.

In Godavari basin, the flood started to rise marginally at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram. At 12 noon, the inflow was 4.21 lakh cusecs and the outflow was 4.12 lakh cusecs. According to officials, the inflows may further increase marginally.

