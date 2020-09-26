Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu sees conversions behind attack on temples

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that there is a hidden agenda behind the attacks on temples in the State, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the YSRC is attempting to increase the vote bank by encouraging religious conversions in the State with such attacks.

Holding a coordination meeting online with the party leaders from Srikakulam district on Friday, Naidu said the attacks on temples, which commenced from Simhachalam, has now reached Tirumala, hurting the sentiments of devotees. He said despite a series of attacks on temples, not even a single case was registered.

Referring to the visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Jerusalem, Naidu said, “Why did he go to Jerusalem immediately after the elections? That is his belief. I believe in Sri Venkateswara Swamy. Muslims believe in Allah. Different persons have faith in different religions and we have to respect the same.’’

He asserted that the responsibility of safeguarding the beliefs and traditions of people of all religions lies on the government. Reiterating that the YSRC government was going vindictive against opposition parties and harassing people, he accused Jagan of diluting democratic institutions. He underscored the need for sensitising the people on the “atrocities” of the government.