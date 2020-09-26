Lord Malayappa Swamy rides Surya Prabha Vahanam in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Spiritual ecstasy marked the procession of Surya Prabha Vahanam on the seventh day of the ongoing nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara here on Friday. Lord Malayappa Swamy, dressed in fine silk attires and seated atop the beaming golden Surya Prabha Vahanam was taken out in a procession.

Among the ‘vahanam’ processions, the ‘Surya Prabha Vahanam’ holds a special place as the Sun God controls the affairs of the entire universe and represents the three Vedas — Rig, Yajur and Sama — giving him the name of Trayimaya, the form of Lord Narayana. He is also called Surya Narayana.

Later, temple priests performed Snapana Thirumanjanam (celestial bath) to the processional deities. The day came to an end with the procession of Chandra Prabha Vahanam in the night.TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal, TTD Board members Ananta, Siva Kumar, Govind Hari, DP Anantha, Sekhar Reddy, Dr Nischitha and Prasanthi Reddy, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and Srivari temple Deputy EO Harindranath participated in the fete.

Release of spl darshan tickets quota today

The Rs 300 online special darshan tickets quota for the month of October will be released at 11 am on September 26. Devotees in large numbers are expected to visit Tirumala during the ongoing Peratasi month from the neighbouring States

Rs 10 lakh donated to SVBC

Hyderabad-based businessman Dandu Anil Kumar donated Rs 10 lakh to SVBC. He handed over the cheque to TTD Board member Siva Kumar, who in turn handed over it to SVBC MD and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, in the presence of Pedda Jeeyar Swamy