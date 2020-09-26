STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rendered jobless, 58 Andhra Pradesh tribals opt for other trades

Published: 26th September 2020 09:52 AM

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: About 58 tribals have lost their jobs after the NTR Adventure Park was shut down from March 17 following lockdown. Though the State government had resumed tourist places, the district administration is yet to decide on resuming the parks. 

The salaries of the employees have been kept pending since April. A majority of them have diversified into construction and agriculture sectors. They have approached the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) to pay compensation for the period of the closure of the park, but to no avail. 

The management pays salaries to the employees from the revenue obtained from the adventure park and the waterfalls. They are paid salaries ranging between Rs  7,000 and Rs  10,000 each, depending upon their nature of work.

Though the park was constructed by the ITDA and Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), it is maintained by the local tribal society, which is also responsible for the management of the park, including the payment of salaries to staff.

NTR adventure park manager Savara Raju said, “On Saturdays and Sundays, we get revenue ranging from Rs  25,000 to Rs  50000 and Rs  10,000 to Rs  15000 in other days of the week.  Under the impact of lockdown, the park has remained shut down from March 17. 

“With no employment, I started assisting my brother in agriculture works and also in selling the produce, Savara Raju said. District Tourism Officer Narayana Rao told TNIE that the plans are underway to resume parks, including the adventure park, from October 1.

NTR Adventure park still remains shut

