RIP SPB: Andhra CM, Governor condole legendary singer’s death

The State unit of the BJP also conveyed its condolences to the bereaved family members of the legendary singer.

Published: 26th September 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 10:02 AM

SP Balasubrahmanyam, SPB

SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condolences poured in from various quarters after the demise of legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam on Friday. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed profound grief and sadness at the demise of Ganagandharva.

“Balasubrahmanyam is a household name, not only in the Telugu States, but also in the entire country,’’ the Governor said in a statement and prayed for peace to the departed soul and offered his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of the legendary singer.

“Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, has been the refreshing notation of film music spanning over five decades enthralling the connoisseurs and common people alike through his multifaceted talent,’’ Jagan said in a message.

He also spoke to SP Charan, son of Balasubrahmanyam over phone and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Expressing his grief over the demise of Balasubramanyam, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said that his death is a great loss to the film industry.

“SPB spread the pride of Telugu across the globe by singing over 40,000 songs in 16 language. His songs during the campaigning of TDP gave new energy to activists. I offer my deepest condolences to his family members,” Naidu said.

Extending profound sympathies to the family of Balasubrahmanyam, Jana Sena chief and Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan said, “It is so sad that Balu is no more. I pray the almighty that his soul may rest in peace. It is difficult to pay homage to a person like SPB using small words. He has great affection towards Telugu language and is an inspiration to the singers of this generation. He has sung many hit songs in my films and has a very good relation with my family,’’ he said in a condolence message.

The State unit of the BJP also conveyed its condolences to the bereaved family members of the legendary singer.

