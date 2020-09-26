Six new containment zones in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector A Md Imtiaz on Friday announced six more containment zones in the Krishna district. These zones include Wakanur village in Avanigadda zone, Lakshmipuram village in Challapalli zone, Thotaravulapadu village in Chandralapadu zone, Shabdhullapalem village in Gudur zone, Torraguntapalem village in Jaggayyapeta zone and Korlamanda village in Visannapeta zone.

He said that contingency regulations in these areas would be strictly enforced so that people cannot come out of their houses. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration to prevent the spread of the virus.As positive cases have not been registered for 28 days and the curbs of containment zones in some villages have been removed.

These include Kodali village in Ghantasala zone, Dondapadu village in Gudivada zone, Puritipadu village in Gudlavalleru zone, Manginapudi village in Machilipatnam zone, Teachers Colony in Machilipatnam municipality, Dasullapalem village in Mylavaram zone, Aitavaram village in Nandigama zone, Srirampuram village in Reddigudem zone and Muchchinapalli village in Reddigudem zone. Krishna reported 423 new cases on Friday, increasing the count to 25,704. It reported five more deaths, taking the toll to 418.