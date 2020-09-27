BJP young turks from Andhra Pradesh learning Hindi to increase prospects in political career

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: Though it sounds odd, young turks of the saffron party from Nellore district are now busy learning Hindi, thanks to Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, who inspired many young leaders on moving with the times for their professional progress.

Now, the majority of BJP leaders have no command over Hindi and a few, who studied in the northern States and in Hyderabad, can speak Hindi to an extent. So, they are now learning the ‘national language’ aiming at increasing their prospects in their political career.

Young leaders are now appearing for exams like Prathama, Madhyama, Uttama, Visharad, Bhushan and others. “These young leaders, who want progress in their career, are very poor in Hindi and always say they are not able to communicate with the national leaders, which they consider as a major barrier.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu crossed this barrier and reached his goal. So, they are learning the language and practising with their colleagues,” said a BJP leader. Their basic requirement is to speak in Hindi and understand what others (may be national leaders) speak, he added.