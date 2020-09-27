STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Botcha sees TDP hand in temple attacks 

Speaking to the media at the party’s central office in Tadepalli on Saturday, the minister came down heavily on Naidu and his party men.

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has expressed suspicion that TDP and its leaders were behind the recent attacks on temples and assets and said he had shared the same with the Director General of Police (DGP) so that the angle of conspiracy can be examined. The minister also alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who earlier used castes and community for political benefits, was now attempting to drive a wedge among the people in the name of religion and temples.

Speaking to the media at the party’s central office in Tadepalli on Saturday, the minister came down heavily on Naidu and his party men. “I strongly suspect the role of TDP, its leaders and activists behind the recent incidents in the name of religion. They are being done with their support. I have shared the same with the DGP as well so that the angle of conspiracy can be examined. Because, if we assess as to who would benefit from creating a rift between religions, it is none other than Naidu. In a few days, everything will come out,” he claimed. 

He slammed Naidu for his “opportunistic politics”. The minister said there was no benefit to the State or the public with the agitations of Naidu and suggested him to go for public mandate instead. “Religion, temples and related things are BJP’s agenda and everybody knows it. But, why is there a sudden change in Naidu’s affinity to religion and temples? Why was there an unnecessary furore over Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s recent visit to Tirumala? The entire State had witnessed when the Chief Minister visited Tirumala earlier and took part in the religious activities with fervour and respect towards the traditions,” he said.

With regard to the Amaravati land scam, the minister challenged the TDP leaders to stop going to the court for stay orders. “As a responsible minister, I reiterate that the previous government looted the State. Only those who are guilty will fear law and they cannot escape the inevitable. If you claim to be innocent, why did former advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas move court?” he questioned, challenging the opposition leaders to come clean by accepting the investigations. 

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the public welfare and that people will not fall for the cheap tricks of Naidu. Botcha alleged that Naidu has been opposing the development of the North Andhra and objecting to Vizag being the executive capital, while Jagan was aiming to develop all the three regions equally. He dared Naidu to reveal the real reason behind opposing Visakhapatnam as executive capital. 

