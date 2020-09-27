Andhra: Gutka worth Rs 25 lakh seized, 3 held

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The police seized gutka worth Rs 25 lakh at Tenali on Saturday while it was being smuggled in a lorry from Tumkur in Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference here, Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni said that the police intercepted the lorry at the Municipal Market centre in Tenali and seized the banned tobacco product worth Rs 25 lakh packed in 70 gunny bags, which were hidden underneath empty tins. Madhav Rao who was smuggling gutka, lorry driver Mohammed Eezad and cleaner Mohammed Saleemuddin were arrested, the SP said.