Heavy rains in Ongole, Kurnool, villages cut off

By Express News Service

ONGOLE/ KURNOOL : Parts of Ongole district bore the brunt of heavy rains on Saturday, with several streams overflowing, snapping road connectivity to several villages. Two people were washed away in the gushing waters, while four workers and a child were rescued by the police and locals from getting washed away. In Kurnool district, Nandyal town was submerged in floodwater, while in Anantapur district, road connectivity between Guntakal and Bellary was cut off, with streams running over culverts.

Ongole was the worst affected as uninterrupted heavy rains lashed the district since Friday night and major part of Giddaluru town was submerged. In Ballikuruva mandal, two students were washed away in the overflowing waters of Turpu Vaagu stream near Ambavaram village. Locals immediately swung into action and were able to rescue one of them. Police and rescue workers are trying to trace the other.

Three youngsters who were crossing a culvert near Naguluppalapadu were washed away in the overflowing waters of Kothacheruvu on Saturday morning. Two of them were rescued by locals, and a search is on to trace the third. Water from Kothacheruvu passed over culverts on the Chirala-Naguluppalapadu-Ongole road resulting in traffic congestion.