Lord Malayappa rides Sarvabhoopala Vahanam

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Depicting the supremacy of Lord Malayappa Swamy as ‘controller of the worlds’, the deity along with His two Consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi was taken on a celestial ride on the ‘Sarvabhoopala Vahanam’ on the penultimate day of the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara here on Saturday.

The term ‘Sarvabhoopala’ means ‘Emperor of Entire Universe’. The vahana seva took place at Kalyanotsava Mandapam between 7 am and 8 am.

Special rituals dominated the proceedings in connection with Sarva Bhoopala Vahana Seva that was observed as an alternative to the customary procession of wooden chariot in tune with the TTD’s decision to carry out the celebrations within the main temple complex in adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Anil Kumar Singhal and TTD board members participated in the fete.