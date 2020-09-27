STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police file cheating case against former AG, wife, relatives

Before that, they took another Rs 73 lakh for purchasing another flat near the project.

27th September 2020

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mangalagiri Rural police on Friday registered a case against former advocate general  Dammalapati Srinivas and his wife and close relatives for allegedly cheating a retired lecturer promising registration of flats in the Amaravati capital region. 

According to Mangalagiri Rural Circle Inspector Seshagiri Rao, the complainant, Kode Raja Rama Mohana Rao, a retired lecturer from Hyderabad, met one KVG Krishnudu alias Venu while selling his property in Vijayawada. Venu introduced the complainant to managing director of Capital Housing Projects Pvt Ltd Nannapaneni Seetharama Raju (brother-in-law of Dammalapati Srinivas), who informed that he was doing a project in Krishnayapalem village, which falls under the capital region.

The complainant agreed to purchase two three-BHK flats in Lake View Apartments belonging to Seetharama Raju. Mohana Rao complained that Raju and Dammalapati Srinivas cheated him by forcing him to buy two flats in Lake View Apartments by taking Rs 50 lakh. “When I insisted them to register the two flats in my name, they registered only one. Raju said Dammalapati Srinivas instructed them to register only flat in his name.

Before that, they took another Rs 73 lakh for purchasing another flat near the project. When I tried to contact them to know the reason behind registering only one flat, there was no response,” Mohana Rao alleged in his complaint. He also added that Raju threatened to file cases against him. 

A case under Sections 120-b (criminal conspiracy) 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 506 R/W 34 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered against six, including Seetharama Raju, Venu, Dammalapati Srinivas and his wife Naga Rani, Adusumilli Tanuja and Potluri Ananta Lakshmi based on the complaint. Notices have been sent to all respondents to appear before the investigating officer, the CI said. 

TDP flays govt over police case Former TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Saturday accused the YSRC government of using the police to take retribution against the TDP after it failed to find evidence of irregularities in Amaravati Capital project. The TDP leader said that only recently, the AP High Court issued stay orders on the case filed by the ACB against Dammalapati Srinivas. The vengeful government was using the police to file another case against him, he alleged.

