STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Purandeswari anointed BJP general secretary, GVL dropped as party spokesperson  

Rejig indicates party’s focus on AP and its plans to grow as a political alternative by 2024

Published: 27th September 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

D Purandeswari

D Purandeswari. (File Photo | PTI)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national president JP Nadda has inducted former union minister Daggubati Purandeswari into the party’s national committee as one of its eight national general secretaries — the only woman among them. The party, which has been eyeing a foothold in Andhra Pradesh and has rejigged its State unit recently, retained Satya Kumar as the national secretary and dropped GVL Narasimha Rao from the national spokespersons’ panel. 

In the list announced by the party on Saturday, Daggubati Purandeswari, who joined the party in March, 2014, replaced Varanasi Ram Madhav, who had represented the State in the central committee as the national general secretary since August, 2014. Party sources said that the appointments clearly indicate that the party has serious plans to achieve its aim of growing as a political alternative in Andhra Pradesh by 2024. 

One of the reasons, party sources said, that could have made Purandeswari bag the position is she stays in the State and can closely work on strengthening the party. Though Ram Madhav used to visit Andhra Pradesh, he was more involved in national affairs as he was also tasked with affairs of Jammu and Kashmir and north eastern States.

For the record, Purandeswari unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Rajampet and Visakhapatnam in 2014 and 2019, respectively. She was also the head of the manifesto panel for the state party for the 2019 elections.  Purandeswari’s husband D Venkateswara Rao and son Hitesh had a short stint in the YSRC last year. 

They joined the YSRC before the elections and quit in October, soon after they lost. GVL Narasimha Rao, who was picked as the national spokesperson by Amit Shah in August 2014, has failed to make it to Nadda’s team.  Though the number of spokespersons has increased from 10 to 23, GVL’s name has not figured in the team appointed by Nadda eight months after he took over as the party national chief. 

When asked the possible reasons for dropping Ram Madhav and GVL Narasimha Rao, one leader from the State committee said, “It is a part of routine reshuffle. Other major reasons are that Ram Madhav may be given a berth in the imminent cabinet expansion shortly.  Anyway, both of them have been a part of the national committee for long. Usually, the term is not more than two-four years. On the other hand, GVL has also been made the MP in March, 2018.

So, in line with ‘one person, one post’ motto, the appointments may have been made. They can also be entrusted with other responsibilities. All said and done, the new appointments clearly indicate that AP is BJP’s priority.” Another Telugu leader P Muralidhar Rao from Telangana has also not been picked by Nadda this time. He was also a national general secretary since August 2014.

Y Satya Kumar, an associate of former minister and current vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, has been retained as the national secretary. He was first appointed as the secretary in July 2018. Meanwhile, Sunil Deodhar, who was elevated as national secretary and was appointed co-incharge of party affairs in Andhra Pradesh in July, 2018, has been retained as the secretary as well.Party State chief Somu Veerraju congratulated the appointees.

Who got what? 
BJP retained Satya Kumar as national secretary 

GVL Narasimha Rao dropped  from the national spokespersons’ panel

Sunil Deodhar, co-incharge of party affairs in AP, has been retained 

Purandeswari replaced Ram Madhav, who had represented the State in central committee

P Muralidhar Rao from TS  dropped as general secretary 

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Purandeswari GVL Narasimha Rao
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp