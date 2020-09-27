STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Recoveries inching towards 6 lakh mark in Andhra

Active cases in State come down to 65,794 as 9,125 more recover; EG tops list with over 93K cases

Published: 27th September 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 10:51 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh recorded 7,293 new cases on Saturday, taking the total Covid-19 count past 6.68 lakh. However, with the number of recoveries more than the new cases, the active cases in the State are just over 65,000.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 75,990 samples were tested in the last 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am and of which 7,000-odd tested positive. East Godavari, West Godavari and Chittoor accounted for almost 3,000 of total new cases. 

East Godavari reported the highest number of 1,011 positive cases, followed by Chittoor with 975 and West Godavari with 922. The remaining 10 districts recorded less than 700 new cases and Kurnool reported the lowest number of 206 cases. Seven districts of the State crossed the 50,000-mark in corona count. 

East Godavari continued to top the list with more than 93,000 cases, followed by West Godavari with 63,000-odd cases. Krishna recorded the lowest number of 26,154 cases. The recoveries, on the other hand, continued to stand on the higher side than the new cases. As many as 9,125 patients recovered from coronavirus and got discharged from hospitals in the State. 

With this, the total number of recoveries is more than 5.97 lakh, while the active cases stood at 65,794. Kurnool got the lowest number of 2,134 active cases. Meanwhile, 57 more deaths were recorded in the State in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid toll to 5,663.

Prakasam reported the highest number of 10 deaths, followed by Chittoor and Kadapa with eight each, Krishna six, Visakhapatnam five, East Godavari and West Godavari four each, Guntur and Nellore three each, Anantapur and Srikakulam two each and Vizianagaram and Kurnool one each. Of the total 5,663 fatalities in the State, Chittoor recorded the highest number of 633 deaths, followed by Guntur with 514.

