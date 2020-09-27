Special trains for civil service exam aspirants in Andhra

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the convenience of candidates appearing for civil services exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, the East Coast Railway has decided to run Exam Special Trains between Ichchapuram-Visakhapatnam, Koraput-Cuttack via Titlagarh and Koraput-Visakhapatnam via Rayagada on October 3 and 4.

According to a release here on Saturday, Train no. 06831 Ichchapuram-Visakhapatnam MEMU passenger special train will depart Ichchapuram at 4 pm on October 3 and arrive in Visakhapatnam on the same day at 8.15 pm.

In the return direction, Train no. 06382 Visakhapatnam-Ichchapuram exam special will leave Visakhapatnam at 7.30 pm on October 4 and arrive in Ichchapuram at 11.30 pm. Stoppages include Sompeta, Palasa, Naupada, Kotabommali, Srikakulam Road, Chipurpalli, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa between Ichchapuram-Visakhapatnam in both directions and the train has 12MEMU coaches.

The exam special Train no. 05803 Koraput-Visakhapatnam will leave Koraput on October 3 at 1 pm.