TDP set for change, young leaders likely to get more posts 

Naidu will also announce coordinators for all the 13 districts and in-charges for 13 parliamentary constituencies.  

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will announce party presidents for all the 25 parliamentary segments on Sunday, sources said. With this experiment, the TDP is all set to abolish the district party president posts. 

Naidu will also announce coordinators for all the 13 districts and in-charges for 13 parliamentary constituencies.  While one in-charge will be appointed for two parliamentary segments, Araku, which is the biggest Lok Sabha constituency spread over four districts, will have a single in-charge.

Altogether, the TDP chief will announce 51 posts and majority of them are likely to be given to young leaders. The list has been prepared considering social equations and other factors. Learning lessons from its humiliating debacle in the 2019 elections, when it bagged just 23 MLAs and three MP seats, the party is coming up with experiments to revamp the party so as to strengthen it from the grassroots level.

In the direction of taking the party closer to the people, the leadership decided to give more posts to youngsters and came up with the idea of a ‘parliamentary party’ system, sources said adding that this is the right time for the party to do experiments as there would be no further damage by taking risk. The party high command may take more experimental decisions in the near future. 

