Visakhapatnam coronavirus count set to cross 50,000-mark

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district is heading towards the 50,000-mark in Covid-19 tally. About 450 new cases were registered on Saturday, increasing the total to 49,551. Five more persons died, taking the Covid toll to 388.

As many as 411 people were discharged from hospitals in the district, said Dr PV Sudhakar, Covid-19 Special Officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam, in a statement here on Saturday. In all, 44,934 people have been discharged from Covid hospitals after recovery so far. At present, the number of active cases stood at 4,229 in the district.