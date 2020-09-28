Andhra Pradesh cabinet meet on October 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting will be held at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on October 1. Informing that the meeting would commence at 11 am on October 1, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney directed the Secretaries of all departments to send proposals to the General Administration Department by 3 pm on September 29 so as to brief the Chief Minister prior to placing before the Council of Ministers for consideration.Though the meeting was earlier scheduled on September 25, it was postponed.