Andhra Pradesh medical admissions likely from October-end

Published: 28th September 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Answer key will be uploaded on September 29 on sbtetap.gov.in website and results will be announced before October 5. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr P Shyam Prasad on Sunday said that the results of NEET are likely to be declared by the first or second week of October. He said that a total of 5,010 seats are available for medical admissions this academic year. Of them, 15 per cent are reserved for national quota. 

“After the 15 per cent is filled, then the admission process for the remaining 85 per cent of seats will begin,” he said. 

The admission process for the medical students will start around October-end or first week of November, he informed. “The process will be conducted in three phases. The National Medical Council will give guidelines and schedule for admission in a couple of days. Around 45 days are required to complete the entire process, Dr Shyam Prasad said. 

He also said that Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh will be reduced from the total fee. 

“The amount will be calculated as per the expenditure of a college on a private seat and the overheads will be calculated and reduced accordingly. The Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHER&MC) is working on it,” the NTRUHS Vice-Chancellor said.

81 per cent candidates turn up for Polycet

Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) was held smoothly on Sunday. A total of 71,589 (81.06 per cent) candidates out of the total 88,314 who had registered, appeared for the test at 338 centres in the State. 

Of the total 60,222 boys, 50,639 (84,09 per cent) attended the test. In all, 20,951 (74.58 per cent) of the total 28,091 girls took the test. Answer key will be uploaded on September 29 on sbtetap.gov.in website and results will be announced before October 5.

