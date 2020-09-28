Andhra reports 6,923 new cases in last 24-hou; 64,000 active cases in state

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 28th September 2020

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Less than 7,000 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the state on Sunday after a gap of one week, while total recoveries were higher than fresh infections. The last time the state recorded less than 7,000 cases was on September 21, when 6,235 samples out of the total 56,569 tested positive. 

In all, 6,923 new cases emerged from the total 76,416 samples tested. The total number of samples tested in the State breached the 56 lakh-mark on Sunday.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 7,796 patients recovered from the virus and got discharged from hospitals across the State in the last 24 hours ending Sunday 9.00 am. 

The spread of coronavirus in East and West Godavari continued with more than 2,000 of the total 6,000-odd cases emerging from these two districts only. East Godavari recorded the highest number of 1,006 cases, followed by West Godavari with 929 and Prakasam with 659. Though there was a slight decline in the number of new cases in Chittoor, its total count is inching towards the 60,000-mark, while Visakhapatnam is moving closer to the 50,000-mark. 

With the recoveries on the higher side, the number of active cases in the State came down to less than 65,000, while the total recoveries went past the 6 lakh-mark. Kurnool got the lowest number of 2,024 active cases now.

Meanwhile, the State recorded 45 more deaths, taking the Covid toll past the 5,700-mark. Prakasam recorded the highest number of eight deaths, followed by Krishna with six, Guntur with five, East Godavari and West Godavari with four each, Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Nellore with  three each, Chittoor with two and Vizianagaram with one.

