Brahmotsavams conclude with Chakrasnanam

Later in the evening, Dwajarohanam was performed marking the conclusion of the Brahmotsavams.

Priests perform Snapana Thirumanjanam at Tirumala. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The nine-day annual Brahmotsavams at the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala came to a grand close with the performance of ‘Chakrasnanam’ in the holy waters of the Pushkarini, the temple tank, here on Sunday.

Sri Sudarshana Chakrathalwar was taken for a holy dip in the temple tank. The priests immersed the ‘holy disc’ into the waters of the pushkarni, as part of the immersion ceremony, amidst Vedic hymns.

Earlier, Snapana Thirumanjanam (celestial bath) was performed to the deities with milk, curd, honey, sugar and sandalwood paste.

Later in the evening, Dwajarohanam was performed marking the conclusion of the Brahmotsavams. The flag which is hoisted on the first day of the fete is unfurled during the ritual. 

Meanwhile, the temple hundi netted Rs 2.34 crore on Saturday alone. The temple officials counted the hundi collections on Sunday. 

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Anil Kumar Singhal, TTD board members Sekhar Reddy, Siva Kumar, DP Ananta and Nischita, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, CE Ramesh Reddy, temple deputy EO Harindranath and Peishkar Jaganmohanachary took part in the fete.

Sri City MD donates Rs 25L SVIMS Covid lab

Sri City Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy on Sunday donated `25 lakh towards the development of Covid-19 lab attached to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati. He handed over the cheque for the same to TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy at Srivari temple. TTD Trust Board member Sekhar Reddy was also present

