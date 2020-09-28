Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha vows to develop Kondaveedu Fort

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha has promised to develop Kondaveedu fort into a major tourist centre reflecting the pride of Reddy kings.

The Heritage Society organised a meeting on development of Kondaveedu here on Sunday to mark World Tourism Day.

Participating in the meeting, Sucharitha said the government would take all measures to protect Kondaveedu heritage for the future generations.

The fort development works would be expedited once the Covid pandemic comes under control, she said and directed officials to prepare proposals for extension of Kondaveedu - Ameenabad road for the convenience of tourists.

District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, YSRC MLA Vidadala Rajini, AP Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee Chairman V Lakshman Reddy, Heritage Society secretary K Siva Reddy, Forest Range Officer M Srinivasa Rao and others participated in the programme.

Sucharitha released a book titled ‘Kondaveedu Charitra’ written by Telugu Pandit Modugula Ravikrishna on the occasion.