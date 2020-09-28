STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

New Antarvedi chariot works begin after, security in temple premise strengthened

A decision has been taken to install CCTV cameras in all temples so that such incidents do not take place again. Venu said that the Chief Minister has been monitoring the chariot works. 

Published: 28th September 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Dharmana Krishna Das performs pooja ahead of starting work of new chariot at Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

Minister Dharmana Krishna Das performs pooja ahead of starting work of new chariot at Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, who is also East Godavari district in-charge minister, said that the new chariot of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Antarvedi would be ready before the next annual procession. 

He visited the Antarvedi temple on Sunday and performed pooja to the Lord, after which the temple chariot works began. He also took part in Sri Sudarshana Narsimha Maha Santhi Homam and Vishwaksena Aaradhana.

A 60-year-old chariot at the temple was burnt down on the intervening night of September 5 and 6. Subsequently, the state government allocated Rs 95 lakh to make another ratham for procession of the presiding deity.  

The minister said the state government was committed to protect all the temples in the State. Security at the temples in the State has been strengthened. Expressing regret at the burning down of the chariot at Antarvedi, the minister said that the government will punish the guilty. 

BC Welfare Minister Ch Venugopala Krishna, who accompanied Das, said the construction of the chariot would take place without any controversy. He said that the government is committed to uphold Sanatana Dharma. 

A decision has been taken to install CCTV cameras in all temples so that such incidents do not take place again. Venu said that the Chief Minister has been monitoring the chariot works. 

Amalapuram MP Chintha Anuradha, MLAs Rapaka Varaprasad Rao, Ponnada Satish, P Kondeti Chittibabu and Collector D Muralidhar Reddy were present, among others. 

Govt hurts Agnikula Kshatriyas: Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the State government hurt the sentiments of Agnikula Kshatriyas by not giving the construction works of Antarvedi temple chariot to them. Naidu said that it was Agnikula Kshatriyas who constructed the temple back in 1823. They also donated 1800 acres of land for the temple. Now they are pained as the government is not recognising them. “I appeal to the government to understand their plight and give immediate response,” the TDP chief tweeted on Sunday.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp