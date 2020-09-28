New Antarvedi chariot works begin after, security in temple premise strengthened

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, who is also East Godavari district in-charge minister, said that the new chariot of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Antarvedi would be ready before the next annual procession.

He visited the Antarvedi temple on Sunday and performed pooja to the Lord, after which the temple chariot works began. He also took part in Sri Sudarshana Narsimha Maha Santhi Homam and Vishwaksena Aaradhana.

A 60-year-old chariot at the temple was burnt down on the intervening night of September 5 and 6. Subsequently, the state government allocated Rs 95 lakh to make another ratham for procession of the presiding deity.

The minister said the state government was committed to protect all the temples in the State. Security at the temples in the State has been strengthened. Expressing regret at the burning down of the chariot at Antarvedi, the minister said that the government will punish the guilty.

BC Welfare Minister Ch Venugopala Krishna, who accompanied Das, said the construction of the chariot would take place without any controversy. He said that the government is committed to uphold Sanatana Dharma.

A decision has been taken to install CCTV cameras in all temples so that such incidents do not take place again. Venu said that the Chief Minister has been monitoring the chariot works.

Amalapuram MP Chintha Anuradha, MLAs Rapaka Varaprasad Rao, Ponnada Satish, P Kondeti Chittibabu and Collector D Muralidhar Reddy were present, among others.

Govt hurts Agnikula Kshatriyas: Naidu



TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the State government hurt the sentiments of Agnikula Kshatriyas by not giving the construction works of Antarvedi temple chariot to them. Naidu said that it was Agnikula Kshatriyas who constructed the temple back in 1823. They also donated 1800 acres of land for the temple. Now they are pained as the government is not recognising them. “I appeal to the government to understand their plight and give immediate response,” the TDP chief tweeted on Sunday.